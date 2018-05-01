Resolve
Delicate glowing light threads gently pulsate and flow in sync with your audio track for hypnotic visuals that are perfect for ambient, chillout, future garage, and related genres.
Cuboid
Interlocking polygons glow in sync with your audio track for atmospheric visuals that are perfect for dub techno, chillout, ambient, and related genres.
Vexed
A striking sphere of beams that rotate in sync with your audio track for bold, dramatic visuals that are perfect for dubstep, industrial, hip-hop, and related genres.
Thread
Luminous ribbons gently swirl in sync with your audio track for hypnotic, eye-catching visuals that are perfect for deep dubstep, techno, future garage, and related genres.
Burst
A striking particle mesh shape pulsates in sync with your audio track for modern visuals that are perfect for deep dubstep, halfstep, dub techno, and related genres.
Nova
A hypnotic light flare pulsates in sync with your audio track for cosmic visuals that are perfect for trance, electronica, chillwave, and related genres.
Plasmid
A dramatic plasma sphere swirls and pulsates in sync with your audio track for hypnotic visuals that are perfect for dubstep, trap, chillout, and related genres.
Imprint
A clean and minimal sphere of particle lines that ripple in sync with your audio track for hypnotic visuals that are perfect for dub techno, chillout, minimal, and related genres.
Fluid
An ultra-modern fluid stream that pulsates and flows in sync with your audio track for stunning visuals that are perfect for liquid trap, dub techno, future garage, and related genres.
Pulsar
Colorful cosmic particle rays shoot outward in sync with your audio track for mesmerizing visuals that are perfect for chillwave, future garage, dubstep, and related genres.
Monolith
A dramatic configuration of particle lines pulsate in sync with your audio track for striking visuals that are perfect for deep tech, dub, downtempo, and related genres.
Reactor Room 1.9
A low-profile plane of particle lines that ripple and pulsate in sync with your audio track for atmospheric visuals that are perfect for dub techno, downtempo, minimal, and related genres.
Spirus
A dazzling tunnel of waving particle mesh pulsates in sync with your audio track for colorful, futuristic visuals that are perfect for future garage, chillout, downtempo, and related genres.
Backslash
A futuristic array of geometric fragments pulsate in sync with your audio track for sleek visuals that are perfect for dubstep, industrial, experimental, and related genres.
Sonar
An otherworldly deep sea wireframe landscape that reacts in sync with your audio track for mysterious visuals that are perfect for deep techno, dub techno, minimal drum and bass, and…
Slime
A futuristic slime formation pulsates in sync with your audio track for modern, otherworldly visuals that are perfect for techno, dub techno, ambient, minimal, and related genres.
Entity
A dynamic array of angular polygons shift and pulsate in sync with your audio track for striking visuals that are perfect for house, techno, trance, and related genres.
Cryo
Elegant light beads form a mysterious corridor that rotates in sync with your audio track for ethereal visuals that are perfect for chillout, future garage, dub techno, and related genres.
Array 2
Bold interlocking blocks pulsate and shift in sync with your audio track for striking visuals that are perfect for industrial, halfstep, drum and bass, and related genres.
Liquified 3
A minimal line and dot wireframe spectrum analyzer reacts in sync with your audio track for clean and polished visuals that are perfect for everything from dub techno and minimal…
Reactor Room 0.4
A modern grid of dots that ripple in sync with your audio track for vibrant visuals that are perfect for dub techno, downtempo, future garage, and related genres.
Entangle 2
A colorful cluster of dynamic blocks shift and pulsate in sync with your audio track for bold visuals that are perfect for industrial, halfstep, neuro, dubstep, and related genres.
Contempt
A dramatic angular polygon cluster shifts and pulsates in sync with your audio track for ultra-modern visuals that are perfect for ambient, experimental, chillout, and related genres.
Hypergon
A colorful kaleidoscopic mandala that morphs in sync with your audio track for dynamic visuals that are perfect for trance, bass, dubstep, and related genres.
Machinery
An industrial array of blocks shift and pulsate in sync with your audio track for futuristic visuals that are perfect for neuro, halfstep, drum and bass, industrial, and related genres.
Orbiter
A futuristic cluster of reflective angular polygons rotates and pulsates in sync with your audio track for striking visuals that are perfect for trance, techno, industrial, dubstep, and related genres.
Multiplexer
A hypnotic orb of 3D plot particles pulsates in sync with your audio track for elegant visuals that are perfect for downtempo, chillout, dub techno, future garage, and related genres.
Cosmic Chasm
A radiant cosmic corridor of particle strings pulsates and rotates in sync with your audio track for otherworldly visuals that are perfect for house, UK garage, nu disco, and related…
Opus
A sleek silk-like ribbon pulsates in sync with your audio track for elegant visuals that are perfect for liquid drum and bass, downtempo, future garage, chillout, and related genres.
Delta Waves
Electric rippling wires react in sync with your audio track for hypnotic visuals that are perfect for chillout, downtempo, dub, lounge, and other genres.
Delta Sphere
A minimal rippling mesh sphere reacts in sync with your audio track for contemporary visuals that are perfect for tech step, dubstep, neuro, leftfield, and related genres.
Solidified
A minimal 3D polygon wireframe pulsates in sync with your audio track for modern visuals that are perfect for dubstep, glitch, halfstep, neuro, and related genres.
Radiance
A futuristic liquid tunnel of light rings that radiate in sync with your audio track for hypnotic visuals that are perfect for dub techno, chillout, future garage, downtempo, and related…
Restless
Layers of vivid particle strings pulsate in sync with your audio track for dynamic visuals that are perfect for trance, techno, neuro, halfstep, hip-hop, and more.
Argus
A bold polygon landscape pulsates in sync with your audio track for eye-catching visuals that are perfect for neuro, leftfield, dubstep, industrial, and related genres.
Blue Mood
A minimal plane of particle lines ripple and wave in sync with your audio track for sleek visuals that are perfect for liquid drum and bass, dubstep, dub techno, and…
All That Glitters
A mesmerizing floating particle sphere that swirls and pulsates in sync with your audio track for otherworldly visuals that are perfect for chillout, downtempo, trap, liquid drum and bass, and…
Void
Gently swirling particle strands pulsate in sync with your audio track for hypnotic, ethereal visuals that are perfect for chillout, future garage, downtempo, dub techno, drum and bass, and related…
Reactor Room 1.3
A dreamy mesh ribbon pulsates in sync with your audio track for minimal visuals that are perfect for ambient, minimal, chillout, dub techno, techno, and related genres.
Isowaves
A minimal plane of particle lines that ripple in sync with your audio track for subtle visuals that are perfect for ambient, minimal, dub techno, chillout, and related genres.
Reactor Room 0.2
A colorful grid of dots that ripple in sync with your audio track for modern visuals that are perfect for deep mixes, dub techno, downtempo, electronica, experimental, and minimal styles.
Retroscape
A retro 80s-inspired polygon landscape with twinkling stars, a rising sun, city skyline, and perspective scrolling palm trees reminiscent of classic video games. Perfect for retrowave, synthwave, and related genres.